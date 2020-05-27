New Covid-19 case in Makhanda

By JULIAN JACOBS

Makhanda has a new Covid-19 case, members of the Makana Covid-19 Joint Operating Committee (JOC) heard on Tuesday, during a reportback at their weekly meeting.

The meeting was informed that the person went to his doctor after experiencing Covid-19-like symptoms. He was tested and the next day he received his test result, which was positive.

Members of the district health office visited the individual at this house where he is currently in quarantine, the JOC heard. This was to ensure that the person’s house was a safe and suitable quarantine site for him.

All those who had been in contact with the person had been traced and screened and were in self-isolation, the JOC was told.

Asked to comment for the purposes of this report, the Mayor, Mzukisi Mpahlwa, called for calm among residents and urge members of the public to immediately go to their nearest clinic if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

“We want to thank the health professionals for acting fast when they heard about this case and we want to thank the individual for being brave in coming forward and having himself tested,” Mpahlwa said.

The Mayor again repeated his call to residents: “We want to continue to urge all residents to wear masks in public, keep your social distance and wash your hands regularly.”

Makana Municipality has had five positive cases since the start of the national lockdown, with four people having recovered.

The two Emergency Medical Services staff who were positive were doing well and should be back at work along with their co-workers on Monday, it was also reported to the meeting.