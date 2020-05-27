Temperatures plummet as snow blankets mountains

Good rain fell over the past 48 hours over most of the Eastern Cape, reports Garth Sampson of the South African Weather Service’s Port Elizabeth office.

Nelson Mandela Bay received 57mm at the Airport and 82mm at the 3rd Avenue Dip weather station.

The Langkloof – the main catchment for Nelson Mandela Bay – had 36mm at Joubertina and 69mm at Kareedouw.

Snow had been reported on the mountains around Graaff-Reinet and Barkly East and along the escarpment up to Maclear, Sampson said.

Reports of snow had also been received from Hogsback, the Tsitsikamma , Kouga and Swartberg Mountains.

Notable minimum temperatures were:

Barkly East and Aliwal North -4C

Buffelsfontein/Molteno -5C

Graaff-Reinet -3C

Jamestown had a minimum of -0.4 and a maximum of -0.2 yesterday

Port Elizabeth recorded the coldest maximum for the year at 12C yesterday.

“Conditions will clear later with another system passing along the coastal areas on Friday,” Sampson said. While the rain was welcome, it would do little to alleviate the regional water crisis, he said.