Traders brace for empty streets this Festival

By LILY ROBERTS

From people who put up posters, to maintenance, cleaning and security services, informal and formal traders, and street buskers, the Festival is an annual winter bonanza for Makhanda. This year it will be different, writes Lillian Roberts.

The National Arts Festival has done one of the only things possible in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and in a show of extraordinary resilience is preparing to stage a virtual edition. This re-imagining of the iconic event now in its 46th year means artists and traders can benefit from access to an online marketplace and audience.

But no foot traffic in Makhanda means dozens of local businesses and entrepreneurs will lose out.

A study done in 2013 by the Rhodes Economics Department, spearheaded by Professor Jen Snowball and Professor Geoff Antrobus, found that the National Arts Festival contributed approximately R349.9m annually to the economy of the Eastern Cape. Festival-goers spend R27.3m entering and exiting the province, with the Festival contributing approximately R90m to the GDP of Makhanda yearly in job creation, tourism, and expenditure, the study found.



More recent research conducted in 2019 values the revenue for Makhanda at R85.9 million and R214,9 million for the Eastern Cape, said Festival spokesperson, Sascha Polkey.

Polkey said the decision to go online had been difficult, with many challenges expected which they are running into now.

But factors behind the loss of revenue were much bigger than the Festival or Makhanda.

“It is important to note that this loss of direct revenue to the city and the province is not only a function of the Festival not having a live edition, but also the cancellation of all events across the country and the mandatory shut down of all hospitality businesses, among others,” Polkey said. “The actual value is really hard to estimate at this stage given what the Festival hopes to generate in media coverage, and of course new audiences for 2021, but we will be doing research to try and estimate the impact as best as we can.”

In normal times, the National Arts Festival directly employs approximately 1000 local people during Festival. In order to mitigate the effects of this job loss, the Festival plans to employ additional staff on contract for online support and box office functions of the virtual Festival.

The Festival team plans to set up the Monument as a production venue in terms of the directive issued by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture on 4 May 2020, and so continue engaging the services of local companies and technicians based in Makhanda.

Detailing the implications of the Stage 4 lockdown regulations on the arts, Nathi Mthethwa, said local content production for streaming without audiences is permitted, subject to strict health and safety conditions and with the proviso that “hese productions should somehow add storylines in support of Covid-19 safety measures”.

”The Festival team will also be working with decentralised venues across the country to produce performances for pre-recording and live streaming, so we will also be working with nationally based technical support teams and companies to do this work,” Polkey said.

The online iteration of the Festival meant artists and some of their teams would be able to make money and promote their work through the established NAF network.

“It also means that South African arts will be able to reach a much bigger audience internationally,” Polkey said.

The value for the city, province and artists of the Eastern Cape will be a showcase of talent, innovation and creativity to these audiences from all over the world. While we are physically away this year, we will be extending our reach and hopefully bringing global audiences and artists back to Makhanda and the Eastern Cape when we can all travel and gather again.”