Cryptic quiz for Covid-19 funds

Thanks to Rotarian Viv de Klerk, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown this month launched an innovative fund-raiser: a challenging two-part cryptic Quiz that provides families and friends with something to do over the lockdown period. The Quiz consists of 25 cryptic clues to the names of celebrities and famous people – mainly South Africans.

It’s great fun trying to come up with the right answers either as individuals, in families or during virtual gatherings.

Rotary aims to raise much-needed funds for the Covid-19 projects they are supporting in Makhanda. Share this post with your friends and consider donating to their Covid-19 fundraising efforts.