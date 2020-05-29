Rights, responsibilities

This week’s Grocott’s Direct covers law, the courts, and constitutional rights and duties under lockdown. Emergency medical services (EMS) workers are afraid to return to duty until they know their status and that of their two (previously) confirmed positive colleagues.

Follow the online link to the full story to find the account of a man kicked out of a local store because he works at EMS (shortly after the positive Covid-19 status of two colleagues was made public), and what a human rights lawyer has to say about it.

Lawyers discuss the possible repercussions of delayed justice as a result of the lockdown.

And mothers who have still not received child maintenance third-party payments for months now say they’re ready to put the maintenance court in the dock.

PSAM explains the responsibilities of councillors in a state of disaster.

The third in our series on Grocott’s Mail’s history to mark the 150th anniversary of South Africa’s longest standing independent newspaper describes huge changes and how the newspaper has responded to political events over the past half century.