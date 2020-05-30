Stocktheft mastermind suspect arrested

The suspected mastermind behind a stock theft syndicate operating in Makhanda (Grahamstown) since 2011 has been arrested. She was arrested on 27 May 2020 in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal and charged for stock theft, fraud, and failure to give a satisfactory account of stock known to be stolen.

The 41-year-old woman is suspected to be behind a stock theft syndicate described by the police as “ruthless” that began its activities in and around Makhanda in 2011.

“At least 411 cattle with an estimated value of R6 165 000 are suspected to have been stolen by this gang,” said Eastern Cape spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.

“She was arrested with a 29-year-old male, who has also been behind bars since 27 May 2020,” Kinana said. “The 29-year-old is suspected to have been responsible for all transport logistics for the stolen stock.”

The suspects appeared in the Qumbu Magistrates Court and the case was remanded to 05 June 2020 for a bail hearing.