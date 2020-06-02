7 new cases of Covid-19 in Makhanda

By JULIAN JACOBS

There are seven new confirmed positive Covid-19 cases in Makhanda, as reported to the Makana Joint Operating Committee (JOC) on Tuesday 2 June. This brings Makana Municipality’s total confirmed positive cases to date to 12.

Two, who are from Makhanda, are currently self-isolating in King William’s Town. Two others are at a quarantine site and the other three are self-isolating at their respective homes, the report said. All those who had tested positive to date were asymptomatic and were in recovery.

There have been 12 confirmed positive cases reported in the Makana municipal area since the start of the lockdown, with five people having recovered, confirmed Mayor Muzukisi Mpahlwa, who chairs the JOC and is its spokesperson.

The report to the JOC also said that the number of new positive cases in and around Makhanda will increase on a daily basis due to the more relaxed level 3 regulations, and because more people are being tested privately through their own doctors.

“Tomorrow the cases could yet again go up. We need to maintain the practice of hand washing, social distancing and wearing of masks to prevent the rapid spread of the virus,” said Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa.