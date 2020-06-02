Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»Online exhibitions open infinite possibilities

Online exhibitions open infinite possibilities

0
By on ARTS & LIFE, Festivals

While there were many changes ahead as the National Arts Festival moves into the digital realm, visual art remained a constant on the programme, said spokesperson Sascha Polkey.

“A wide-ranging and eclectic collection of works from South Africa and beyond will be available to view and explore online between 25 June and 5 July,” Polkey said.

Using a variety of technologies, the curated programme of the Virtual National Arts Festival includes 2020 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Art Blessing NgobeniPitika Ntuli’s solo exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source), which features works sculpted in bone; and Phumulani Ntuli’s Frequencies of a Birthmark_Episode 1, a Creative Digital Arts exhibition that explores clan name lineage and histories in a virtual reality architectural walkthrough. This is just a taste of the selection of works soon to be announced.

There would also be a vibrant visual art element on the vFringe this year, with artists invited to exhibit their work online on a new-look, multifunctional National Arts Festival website that ws currently under wraps.

Facebook Comments

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.