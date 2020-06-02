Two face drink driving charges

Two people were arrested on drunk driving charges on Tuesday 2 June, following three accidents in different parts of town. In one incident, a child on a bicycle was hit.

The national lockdown was eased to level 3 on Monday 1 June, and with the sale of alcohol now permitted, queues outside Makhanda bottle stores stretched down pavements and across parking lots.

The next day (Tuesday), Makana emergency services had attended to three accidents, said Makana Traffic Chief Coenraad Hanekom.

“We had three accidents today,” Hanekom said.

In one of the incidents, in Fitchat Street, a child was knocked off his bicycle. The driver was charged with drunk driving.

In an earlier incident, in High Street , the driver was arrested and faces drunk driving charges, Hanekom said.