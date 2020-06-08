Joza computer labs reopen under strict conditions

By USISIPHO BATYI

As schools reopened today 8 June, some learner support organisations have already cautiously rebooted their operations.

The Awarenet Open Lab at the Joza Youth Hub welcomed small numbers of Grade 8-11 learners from Monday 1 June.

Awarenet director, Kjetil Torp, said a maximum of six learners were accommodated per online learning session – with just three learners in each of the two computer labs.

“We are running a sanitized system and observe the 1.5-metre social distancing rule.”.

“We normally receive up to 100 learners a day in the Open Lab – but the pandemic has forced us to limit the number of learners,” he said.

Online learning has been extremely limited during lockdown due to the lack of data and digital devices, Torp said.

“We opened the labs again as we really wanted to help children with the school work they have been missing out on the last months. We think it is important that our children get good access to the internet and computers,” he added.

Awarenet has introduced a number of very strict rules at the Joza Youth Hub to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19: