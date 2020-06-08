SANRAL warns public of tenders scam

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has warned of a scam inviting members of the public to tender on its contracts. Sanral says the invitation to tender is fraudulent and did not legitimately emanate from its officials.

“The invitations to tender are made in the name of a Ms Constance Masedi, supposedly an employee of our supply chain management department. Our internal employee database confirms that we do not have Ms Masedi on our payroll,” said Vusi Mona, Sanral general manager of communications.

The telephone and fax numbers, as well as the email address used were also incorrect, and were not SANRAL’s official contact details. The email address used in the scam invitation to tender is tenders@sanrall.co.za.

“We apologise for the inconvenience that this may have caused, and we assure members of the public that we are taking steps to raise awareness about these types of scams and to report them to law enforcers. We urge members of the public to carefully scrutinise any tender invitation that purports to be from SANRAL,” said Mona.