Windy, cold conditions with snow

The second cold influx for this winter season is expected later this week, says the South African Weather Service’s Garth Sampson.

On Wednesday, ahead of the cold front, strong to gale-force winds are expected in places over the interior, Sampson said and by Thursday snowfalls are expected over the high lying areas of the Eastern Cape.

This would be accompanied by very cold conditions, which would continue until Friday, Sampson said.

“Small stock farmers are thus advised to take the necessary precautions.”

Along the coast, strong to gale force winds can be expected between Cape St Francis and Cannon Rocks.

Rain showers will move in over the western and northern parts of the province

By Friday showers can be expected along the coast and adjacent interior.

“We are not expecting major rainfall figures at this stage, with between 5 and 10 mm being forecast,” said Sampson who is based at the organisation’s Port Elizabeth office. Detailed updates would be posted as the system approached, he said.

MARINE FORECAST



Gale force Westerly winds can be expected between Plettenberg Bay and Port St Johns on Thursday, moderating at night.

Very rough seas with wave heights of 4m to 6m are expected along the south coast from Thursday morning spreading eastwards and reaching Port Edward by Friday morning.