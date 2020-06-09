One death and 20 new Covid-19 cases in Makana

By JULIAN JACOBS

The Makana Joint Operating Committee meeting heard on Tuesday morning that one person died as a result of COVID-19 in the Makana Municipal area, with a further 20 new cases between the period 2 June to 8 June 2020.

It was also reported that seven people have fully recovered from the virus. This brings the overall cases in Makhanda to 28 since the lockdown period.

Makana Executive Mayor, Mzukisi Mpahlwa, said the rising number of positive Covid-19 cases in Makana was very concerning.

“I urge the residents to stick to the basics by washing hands or sanitising, keeping social distance and wearing cloth face masks in public spaces,” said Mpahlwa, who is the chairperson of the JOC.

As reported last week in Grocott’s Mail, in its weekly report, the Department of Health said it was expected that Covid-19 would begin to rise with the relaxation of the natonal lockdown restrictions to level 3.

“Everyone must take full responsibility for their own protection from the virus,” the Mayor said.

He urged residents to constantly check their health statuses and to have themselves tested at their nearest health facility if they show any Covid-19 like symptoms.

“As residents we need to accept that we need to do-exist with the virus from now onwards,” said Mpahlwa. “There are clear guidelines at workplaces that we need to follow.”

The JOC has urged that ward councillors take the messages back to their wards. Prevention, social distancing, washing of hands, sanitising, and going to the health facilities if they have Covid-19 symptoms.