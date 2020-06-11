Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Covid-19 strategy workshop for local businesses

As the economic impact of Covid-19 hits home, local entrepreneurs have been invited to attend a post-Covid strategy workshop presented by scenario-planning expert Marius Oosthuizen from the University of Pretoria. The three-hour online workshop is presented by the Makhanda Circle of Unity’s LED Cluster and Rhodes Business School.

It is sponsored by the Kagiso Trust, GBS Mutual Bank and Rhodes Business School, and attendees must register ahead of the workshop here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvcOurpzgpH9y5hgq0bgvdyKEvLrmn8MDH

The #Makhandaunity organisers are exploring possible locations for an accessible public screening of the workshop (with social distancing and mask regulations a requirement).
