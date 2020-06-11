R80 000 drug bust at PE airport

Police at Port Elizabeth airport seized drugs worth more than R80 000 while conducting their day to day operations at one of the courier companies there.

Provincial police spokesperson COlonel SIbongile Soci said two members were profiling and searching parcels at the courier company when they came across a suspicious parcel.

“Custom officials were immediately called to conduct a drug test and it was confirmed that the parcel contained drugs,” Soci said.

A total of 30 heroin tablets, 121g of dagga and 13 dagga seeds were confiscated. No arrests were made and investigation continues.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga praised the officers’ alertness.

“We have experienced members at all our ports of entry into the Province,” Ntshinga said. “These members are thorough and will ensure that nothing illegal passes through these points.”

“Ridding of our communities of drugs remains our priority, as these drugs also become generators of crime and have far-reaching consequences when introduced to our youth.”