Gift of the Givers reaches out to Brumbies

The Gift of the Givers donated food parcels to families associated with the Grahamstown Brumbies Rugby Club. The Club works with young people in underprivileged areas, drawing them into sport and club activities. Most of the players are young and have found themselves unemployed during the Covid-19 lockdown. Several working members have been retrenched.

The Brumbies’ plans to celebrate the club’s 20th anniversary have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brumbies President Tyron Goliath said their only plan during this difficult time was on helping the community.

“This pandemic couldnt have come at a better time,” Goliath said. “Although our anniversary plans are gone, we can focus on doing good in the community rather than on the rugby field.

“We are extremely grateful to Gift of the Givers for their assistance and support during this difficult time and we look forward to assdisting our players and community during this period.”

Gift of the Givers manager Ali Sablay said many people had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and many had lost their jobs.

“As Gift of the GIvers, we see the need for food growing by the day.”

Brumbies did good work with young people in poorer communities, Sablay said, and Gift of the Givers had found it fitting to assist the club with food parcels.