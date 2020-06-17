Polar Plunge 2020 – yes it’s on and here’s how

By GEORGE EUVRARD

The Winter Solstice is still happening, so obviously the Polar Plunge will still happen because we are an integral part of this bigger picture! Here’s how we’ll do it:

1. On Sunday 21 June, read out the time-honoured words: “We are gathered here today to mark the end of the longest night of the year, and to welcome back more light and longer days into our lives. At the same time we commit ourselves to bringing greater warmth and love into the world, as we go… INTO THE LIGHT!”

2. At this moment, take your personal plunge into a private pool or dam, or get someone who hates you to throw a bucket of freezing cold water over you.

3. Ask someone who hates you more to take an action photo/video of you at just the right moment. Said sadist might ask you to do it again and again, just to get the picture right.

4. Get warm.

5. On Monday 22 June, go down to PG Glass in Bathurst Street and donate some warm clothing or blankets into the PG Cares container. This will be placed outside the shop so that your social distancing will be uber-safe. Ask a loving friend to take a photo/video of you doing this. Remember that while we were cold for a moment, there are people who are cold ALL winter. [Not everyone need plunge, but please everyone make a donation.]

6. Send your photos/videos and name (and comment if you wish) to Grocott’s Mail at:

EMAIL: community@grocotts.co.za

WHATSAPP: 066 156 2956

Grocotts will post the event as it happened in its wonderful parts, in an album and/or video by the end of the day on our Facebook page – @grocotts

7. Bless you all – the world might be crazy, and we are certainly doing our bit!

For more information email g.euvrard@ru.ac.za

HERE’S HOW THE POLAR PLUNGE USUALLY GOES – LAST YEAR’S EVENT (pre-COVID-19)