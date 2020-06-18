Child Welfare grateful for support from Christmas Cheer Fund

Child Welfare SA Grahamstown never takes for granted how well we are supported by our local community and with the money raised by Grocott’s Mail Christmas Cheer Fund in December 2019, it will be put to use to support the children at Ikhaya Losizo Foster Home. We realise how fortunate we are to have such support from the community of Grahamstown/Makhanda.

We would like to say a very big heartfelt thank you to Grocott’s Mail for giving us the opportunity to benefit from The Christmas Cheer Fund– such a worthy project with a big impact. Thank you to all the members of our community, friends, and businesses who supported the fundraising efforts. During difficult economic times, this means even more to us. Thank You.

Woineshet Bischoff

Director; Child Welfare SA Grahamstown.