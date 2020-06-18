Lockdown sunrise

Grey Dam at daybreak earlier this month. ‘ I am mostly a landscape photographer,’ says Tom Jeffery. ‘ I love to make images of urban and rural landscapes and seascapes, and I try to find ways to reconnect people with the city that we all love and which has suffered so in recent years. When the nation was placed on lockdown, I was forced to shift my focus from expansive landscapes to our garden and I hope the photos I shared brought some pleasure to the people who saw them. That said, I was ecstatic when Level 4 meant I could get out for sunrise again, and this shot of Grey Dam is one of the first that I took.’ Photo: Tom Jeffery See more at www.tomjeffery.co.za and on page 14.