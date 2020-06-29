A Virtual Festival with a Vivacious Host

To help you navigate the 2020 Virtual National Arts Festival, we brought TV presenter, Nontobeko Sibisi on board to produce a series of short video shows that will be shared daily on the Festival website and social media.

VNAF Studio is a look at who and what is on at the Festival through a series of interviews, teasers, and clips of what you can expect at this year’s Festival. You may even see a couple of familiar faces in there as we speak to the residents of Makhanda.

Nontobeko has been a resident of Makhanda (when she studied at Rhodes) and has come back to enjoy the Festival and explore her love of the arts over the years. She went on to work with ENCA and Moja Love and now we are lucky enough to have her as our Festival guide. Her infectious personality, massive energy and curiosity will help you unpack the bigger (and smaller) stories of the Festival.

Catch it daily on www.nationalartsfestival.co.za on the Daily Programme.