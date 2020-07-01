Allan Grey Orbis Foundation scholarship applications open

Grade 6 learners are invited to apply for the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Scholarship programme.

the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is calling on young learners to begin creating change, through a Scholarship programme that focuses on developing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Scholarship applications close on 14 September 2020.

“The Foundation believes that entrepreneurially-minded individuals with ethical values and strong leadership skills hold the promise of change,” the organisation said in a statement. “The Scholarship focuses on cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset, personal mastery and academic excellence among candidates.

“Creating a change starts with one person – learn to change your life and you’ll be able to change the lives of others.”

To date, more than 200 learners have graduated from the Scholarship programme, through the 39 partner placement schools in eight of the country’s provinces.

“The programme offers quality education through partner high school to students who are in financial need, have a curious entrepreneurial mindset, and have the potential to excel academically,” the Foundation said.

Application criteria:

Applicant must be in Grade 6 this year (2020) to apply.

Applicants must achieve 70% or higher in Mathematics and English and an average of 70% average for remaining subjects.

The applicant must demonstrate the following entrepreneurial characteristics:

– Growth Mindset – the belief that one’s intelligence can be developed

– Self-Efficacy – self-belief to achieve goals

– Leadership – to positively lead and influence others

– Opportunity Identification – ability to identify opportunities of value

– Curiosity – ability to explore and discover new information

– Problem Solving – the ability to creatively solve problems

The applicant must be a South African citizen, with a valid SA ID no.

Applicant must demonstrate financial need.

Candidates must not be older than 12 years of age Grade 6.

The Scholarship covers full tuition and boarding fees (if placed in a boarding school), a monthly allowance (pocket money), a travel subsidy (day scholars only), stationery and prescribed books, toiletries, school uniforms, casual clothing and support for extra-mural activities.

Scholars also have access to an entrepreneurial development programme. This ensures their continued progress by providing additional leadership and entrepreneurial development opportunities.

How to apply:

Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form.

Apply online by visiting the application portal graymatter.allangrayorbis.org

Watch this video to learn more about the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Scholarship programme. More information is available at www.allangrayorbis.org and www.facebook.com/allangrayorbis.