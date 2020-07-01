CSIR, Development Bank partner for local industries

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) are set to work together to develop technologies and infrastructure to support socio-economic development in South Africa and Southern Africa.

The parties recently signed a framework agreement to collaborate on projects of mutual interest in fields such as water, energy (including bioethanol production), infrastructure development, emerging and small-farmer support and the DBSA’s Development Labs (known as D-Labs).

D-Labs are development precincts designed to create economic development spaces within communities where all local participants are connected and have access to digital presence, technologies and information.

The partnership is expected to pave way for the commercialisation of CSIR technologies in a bid to boost the competitiveness of local industries and regional economies.

This is in line with the CSIR’s strategy, which aims to use science, technology and innovation to strengthen industrial development and the creation of a capable state.

The DBSA plays a critical role in supporting the government to leverage skills and capabilities to accelerate the implementation of infrastructure programmes in the key priority sectors of the economy, such as energy, information and communication technology, water and sanitation, education and health as well as various municipal infrastructure programmes.

CSIR Chief Executive Officer, Dr Thulani Dlamini, welcomed the partnership, saying the parties are well aligned to contribute to the improvement of the country’s industries.

“The CSIR is very pleased to be working with DBSA. This partnership brings together complimentary capabilities in innovation and development, which could see us make a significant impact in South Africa and also the region.

“The DBSA recognises that technology is key in helping us achieve our mandate of promoting economic development and inclusive growth. As a result, we are excited about this partnership as it will enable both organisations to unlock growth in our economy,” DBSA Chief Executive Patrick Dlamini said. – SAnews.gov.za