Local economy in the spotlight

Business strategy expert Marius Oosthuizen spent three hours with entrepreneurs in a webinar titled ‘Exploring the impact of Covid-19 on the future of the Makhanda Economy’ on Friday 19 June. And on the following Friday, six panellists spoke in the Makhanda Community Forums discussion about what the local business environment needs to thrive.

Organiser Suzanne Wolhuter, who is Technology Transfer Manager at Rhodes University speaks to Grocott’s Mail about the scenario-planning workshop – listen here:

In ‘Back to Business in Makhanda’, Riana Meiring, Director of Local Economic Development, Makana Municipality, Professor Tshidi Mohapeloa, Rhodes Business School and Anton Vorster, Managing Director, GBS Mutual Bank were joined by local entrepreneurs Lindile Jela, Ntobeko Songcata and Thokozani Ngculu in a discussion that focused on the possibilities, and some of the obstacles, for local businesses.

The Zoom webinar recording is available for viewing on the Grocott’s Mail Facebook page here: https://web.facebook.com/grocotts/videos/1293659420840470/