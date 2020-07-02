Decoding the Ticket System for the Virtual NAF

The Festival will have various options for audiences wanting to enjoy the virtual experience – from a small taster to a complete feast. Tickets start from as little as R 25 each and a Full VNAF Festival Pass will cost you R600 for hundreds of hours of enjoyment. Buy any pass or ticket and you can watch whenever you want to until 16 July 2020. Here’s a guide to the different tickets and experiences.

VNAF Daily Programme Pass

Enter the world of amazing online by checking out the Daily Programme. The Daily Programme has been carefully curated by the Festival and will allow you to sit back and be entertained. You will have the option of buying a Day Pass for R80 per day (this includes about 4-6 hours of viewing) or

VNAF Full Festival Pass

If you want to lose yourself in the 2020 experience it is well worth investing in a R 600 Full Festival Pass which will give you access to all eleven days of the Daily Programme. The Full Festival Pass also includes all the jazz on the Standard Bank Jazz Festival. Festival passes don’t include access to the vFringe and the Festival is hoping that online Festival audiences will support artists on the vFringe who are taking home 90% of their ticket price.

Jazz Pass

Mad about jazz? If you only want to access the jazz on the Standard Bank Jazz Festival programme then you can buy a R 400 Jazz Pass for hours and hours of power jazz!

The vFringe Tickets

Covid-19 restrictions have hit our artists particularly hard. This year the Festival waived the registration fees on the Fringe to help artists find an audience on a digital platform. The Festival’s encrypted website means that vFringe work is safe and sound and ready for you to buy on demand. Support South African artists and discover a wealth of talent to lift your spirits.

Virtual Green

Come and browse the Virtual Green – the 2020 home of our traders, crafters and makers. This exciting new space allows each virtual stall holder to showcase their wares and sell directly to audiences from around the world! Browsing is free.

Visual Art on the vFringe

It will also cost you nothing to wander through the online galleries that house the works of artists from across South Africa. Works that may have been at Carinus Art Centre or Festival Gallery are now online and waiting for you to enjoy – you can even chat to and buy from the artist if you like!

Free Workshops and Webinars

Geek out on Creativate Digital Arts Festival webinars about everything from the latest animation tools to operas in virtual reality. Explore Avatars in Zoom or Algorithmic Autobiographies and join talks and experiences to move your world. These events are free but book online to secure your spot!

