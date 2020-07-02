Questions about the coronavirus

Does the BCG vaccine offer protection against Covid-19 coronavirus?

BCG vaccines are given to babies in South Africa since 1973 to reduce mortality from TB. There is no evidence that they provide any protection against coronavirus. [Source: RighttoCare.org]

How does the coronavirus affect people with HIV/Aids?

We do not know exactly how people with HIV will respond to coronavirus as there have not been sufficient cases worldwide yet, but the South African medical fraternity believes that HIV infected people who are taking their ARVs and have a suppressed viral load and a good CD4 count should cope as well as people without HIV. If you want to know your HIV status, you can go to your healthcare facility to test, even during the lockdown. [Source:

RighttoCare.org]

Do 5G mobile networks spread Covid-19?

Viruses cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks. Covid-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks. [Source: WHO.int]

Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the new coronavirus?

Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus. [Source: WHO.int]