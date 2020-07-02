Record temperature average for June

By GARTH SAMPSON

Makhanda has recorded its second-highest average temperature for June since 2000 at 20.8C, according to the South African Weather Service’s Garth Sampson.

Port Elizabeth recorded one of the hottest Junes on record with an average maximum temperature of 22.5C – “an all-time record since recording started in 1950”.

It surpassed the record of 22.1C, recorded in 1996.

“This is almost a full two degrees higher than the average of 20.7C,” Sampson said.

East London also recorded a record high average maximum temperature of 24.1C, which was also the highest since 1950.

Other record average maximum temperatures were:

Fort Beaufort 24.3 C Highest since 2000

Bisho 22.9 C Highest since 2000

Patensie 23.6 C SECOND Highest since 2000

Middleton 23.5 C Highest since 2000

Addo 25.5 C Highest since 2005

Makhanda 20.8 C SECOND Highest since 2000

“The main reason for this is the relatively cloudless conditions and the lowered number and intensity of frontal system passing over the region,” Sampson said. “In fact that East London recorded the highest average sunshine hours for June at 8.6 hours, while Port Elizabeth’s average of 8.2 hours was second highest since 2000 when the average for June was 8.5 hours.

This was for the period 1990 to 2020, Sampson said.

The Eastern Half of the province had experienced a good summer rainfall season, while the western half was not so lucky.

The Eastern Half had on average 37% above the norm for the first six months of the year.

The norther areas of the Western Half received roughly 20% above normal figures, while the southern regions received around 20% below normal.

“In fact for June, Port Elizabeth recorded less than half of the average rainfall of 53mm, with only 23mm being measured during June. This dropped the total rainfall for the first six months of the year to 219mm.

“Although disappointing, as it is well below the average of 280mm, it does show some promise, as it is the best figure recorded since 2015, when 301mm was measured for the same period. This ties in with the seasonal forecast that is maintaining its forecast of normal to above normal rainfall in the areas west of Port Elizabeth, for the next few months.

“To the east it persists with a dry winter, which is normal for those areas,” Sampson said.