Report water vandalism, DWS urges

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has asked residents to report any theft and vandalism of boreholes and water tanks to local authorities.

Together with Water Service Authorities (WSAs) in the Eastern Cape, the Department had drilled and equipped 274 boreholes in various parts of the province to help address water challenges amid the spread of the Coronavirus, said spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

“The drilling of boreholes is part of the Department’s efforts to construct new water infrastructure to augment water to communities still faced with water challenges,” Ratau said.

The boreholes had been installed in several district municipalities including OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi, Amathole, Chris Hani and Sarah Baartman.

“This comes as the Department continues to look for alternative means to provide water to needy communities amid the severe drought that has negatively affected the province,” Ratau said.

Alternative solutions included the provision of 5684 water tanks, of which 5018 were already installed and presently in use.

In addition to this, 756 water tanks had also been distributed last week in some schools where learners had returned.

“The Department has since cautioned communities against vandalism of water infrastructure as this impacts negatively on water supply and government funding,” Ratau said. “Residents are called to report any form of theft and vandalism to local authorities.”

The Department appealed to water consumers to use water wisely and sparingly.