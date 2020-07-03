How to buy Festival tickets and watch shows

- Register on the National Arts Festival website with your name, email and city.
- Once you’re logged in, you will be able to browse the programme and decide what you’d like to see.
- You can access the shows and events in different ways:
-
CURATED PROGRAMME OPTIONS
-
-
- A day pass at R80 will unlock all the curated programme events on a particular day.
- A Standard Bank Jazz pass at R500 gives you access to all jazz events over the Festival.
- Tickets for individual events cost from R35.
-
-
VFRINGE
-
-
- Video on Demand tickets start at R25 per event. You can buy tickets to any number of events on the vFringe.
- Buy tickets to vFringe live streamed events and vNAF provides a link for you.
-
-
VISUAL ART AND THE VIRTUAL GREEN
-
-
- Access to digital galleries and stalls is free.
-
How to pay
- You will be able to pay for your tickets with your credit or debit card, Snapscan or instant EFT through PayGate.
- Once you’ve paid, you’ll receive an email with a list of what you’ve booked and/or you can log on to your customer profile page where your booked events will be listed.
- You can click through to any event to start watching – just click on the ‘play video’ icon on any recorded item you’ve chosen, and it will play.
- Make sure you add once-off live performances from the curated daily programmes into your diary or calendar. 90% of live events are recorded so you can catch them afterwards but a few are exclusively live.
- You get a total of FIVE views per show. You have until 16 July 2020 to view the events.
- NB: Your log-in can’t be used simultaneously on two devices.
- You can browse and shop on one device and watch on another – as long as you’re logged in on that device.
- The Festival has tried to make their content as data-friendly as possible and one hour of streamed content uses around 1 Gigabyte.
- The helpline ‘chat’ is open 7am to midnight or you can call between 9am and 10pm on 0860 002 000
For how to join webinars and workshops, and more information, visit the Festival website.
Facebook Comments