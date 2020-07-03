How to buy tickets and watch shows

We outlined the different types of tickets you can buy on PAGE X but how do you ensure a seamless experience from your couch?

STEP 1 – BROWSE

Explore the Festival website to see WHAT’S ON. You can visit each day of the Festival on the Daily Programme to see what is on the line-up for that day. The daily line up will also include the Standard Bank Jazz events as well as the Creativate Digital Arts Festival. Check out the workshops and see what is on at the vFringe. We have a feeling you’ll be spoilt for choice!

STEP 2 – BUY

Decide on a Full Festival Pass, Daily Festival Pass, Jazz Pass or single tickets for the Daily Programme or vFringe and head for the BUY page. Simply add what you want to your basket and complete the checkout process. You will be able to pay for your tickets securely with your credit or debit card, Snapscan or instant EFT through PayGate.

STEP 3 – WATCH

Once you’ve paid, you’ll receive an email with a list of what you’ve booked and/or you can log onto your customer profile page where your booked events will be listed.

You can click through to any event to start watching – just click on the ‘play video’ icon on any recorded item you’ve chosen, and it will play. If you haven’t paid for it, it won’t play.

Make sure you add once-off live performances from the curated daily programmes into your diary or calendar. 90% of live events are recorded so you can catch them afterwards but a few are exclusively live – so don’t miss them!

You get a total of five views per show. If load-shedding starts mid-performance, or the mother-in-law calls, or the phone battery dies – you’ll be able to click on the link and watch from the start again. And, if you see something that blows your mind, you can watch it again with your significant other.

Remember – you have until 16 July 2020 to view the events.

WHAT WILL I NEED TO WATCH

You can watch on any device that supports the internet. Your log-in can’t be used simultaneously on two devices. So, while you’re watching a dance video on your phone, your daughter won’t be able to do the Creativate workshop you’ve booked on her PC – she has to wait until you’re done. You can also create a login profile and get some tickets for the kids so that they can watch on their devices to keep the peace!

You can browse and shop on one device and watch on another – as long as you’re logged in on that device. So, you can shop on your phone and watch on your smart TV – or you can shop and watch on your phone – up to you.

We have tried as hard as possible to make our content as data-friendly as possible without compromising the work. As an estimate: one hour of streamed content = 1 Gigabyte.

WEBINARS & WORKSHOPS

Even if they are free these events do require that you register. We will be using Zoom for all our webinars and workshops. If you’ve never used Zoom before, download and install the software – it is free to use. If you don’t download the software ahead of time, you will be prompted to do so when you open the link to join the webinar.

Webinars: You can enter the webinar 10 minutes before the start. You will be able to see and hear the panellists but they won’t be able to see or hear you so you need to use the Q&A button at the bottom of your screen to ask questions or comment.

Note that many Workshops have a limited capacity and are interactive – that means that all participants can be seen and heard. You will need a device that has a camera and microphone. Once you are in the workshop, your host will explain how to use the Zoom controls for that particular session.

You will receive a reminder of the webinar or workshop you have booked one hour before the live event is due to start – you can use the link on the reminder email to join the event. Most webinars and workshops will be recorded and may be watched after the live streamed event.

HELP IS NEAR

If you get stuck, contact our friendly helpline – you can ‘chat’ to us online at any time between 7am and midnight or you can call us between 9am and 10pm on 0860 002 004.