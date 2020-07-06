Skatepark under construction in Hlalani



A skate park is in progress at Hlalani Location, an initiative by Skate Ubuntu to build a long-lasting friendship between socially and economically divided communities of Makhanda. Skate Ubuntu is a non-profit organisation founded by Sean Devonport and Shannon Hansen, students from Rhodes University.

As a part of YouthHUB, the organisation teaches learners from CM Vellem Primary School and Nombulelo Secondary School to skate. The land for the skate park was secured from Makana Municipality through donations from people all over the world. Skate Ubuntu aims to keep the youth active and inspire creativity.

Stuart Walker, the founder of Deep End Skatepark, volunteered to design and build the park with the help of locals and skaters. The build-up of the park is voluntary work with no compensation. All the funds left will be used to buy skateboards and skating equipment.

Skate Ubuntu also aims to host arts events at the park, and to use it as a place where young people connect and help each with projects they are working on. As a means of keeping the skatepark alive, Skate Ubuntu will introduce skating classes for beginners to occupy the park whenever they feel, and the park will be monitored, so it stays in shape.

The skatepark is an addition to the activities available at Hlalani, adding to tennis and soccer on the premises, and an indoor centre that houses netball and basketball.

The funds for the park were obtained through donations using ThuthaFund Africa, a South African online Crowdfunding marketplace for creatives and innovators. These funds are secured for only the development of the park and labour, no salaries are to come out of the funds. This initiative was founded by students, and the vision is that the next coming generation will utilise the space and keep the park growing even further.