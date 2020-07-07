Damaging winds expected on Thursday

The South African Weather Service has warned of gale force winds on Thursday 9 July ahead of a cold front that may bring snow to mountains in the Eastern Cape.

The warning is for the Sarah Baartman District, Chris Hani District, Joe Gqabi District, Nxuba (LM) and Nkonkobe (LM), said Garth Sampson of the Service’s Port Elizabeth office.

“There is a medium likelihood of significant impacts to occur over the western and central parts of the Eastern Cape interior from Thursday morning to moderating in the afternoon due to damaging winds,” Sampson said.

“A cold front will make landfall on Thursday and is expected to pass through the Eastern Cape on Friday.

“Ahead of the frontal system, strong to gale force west-north-westerly winds are expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape on Thursday with average wind speed between 55km/h and 65km/h. Gusts are expected to reach at least 80km/h.

A cold front was expected to pass over this region on Friday, Sampson said.

“Ahead of the frontal system, we expect strong to gale force winds over the interior on Thursday through to Friday.”

Light showers are expected on Friday with some snowfalls on high lying ground from Friday night onwards.

“Small stock farmers should take the necessary precautions,” Sampson said.

At this stage no promising rainfall is expected in the catchment areas.

Possible impacts