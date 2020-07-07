Small business survival toolkit – free videos

Local entrepreneurs can benefit from four video seminars on how to survive the economic impact of Covid-19. The series is presented by the GIBS Entrepreneurship Development Academy (EDA) and is free.

Sponsored by JP Morgan, the Academy in May began a series of video-based programmes to offer SMMEs across South Africa a practical toolkit to navigate the current climate of uncertainty and economic distress.

Entrepreneurs can expect practical tips and guidelines form experts and specialists in various fields ranging from leadership and behavioural economics to operations, marketing and finance.

The weekly series is hosted on Linkedin Live for participants who would like to join in a live discussion with the host, speaker and audience. It remains on the GIBS YouTube channel for easy access after the live recording. An email helpline has been set up to provide additional support to small businesses who want to seek advice or guidance on the topics covered through the video series.

Interested entrepreneurs and business owners can follow the GIBS Linkedin page and subscribe to the GIBS YouTube channel to receive notifications of new uploads. The series runs weekly on Wednesdays at 1.30pm to 2pm until 29 July 2020.

The content is also be available on the EDA’s social media pages

@GIBSEDA (Facebook)

@GIBSAcademy (Twitter)

Or email: SMMEhelp@gibs.co.za