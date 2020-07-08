Eskom warns of strain on grid

Eskom has asked the public to reduce electricity usage because the power generation system is still severely constrained.

In a statement this morning, the utility said one generation unit each at the Kendal

and Tutuka power stations tripped, adding to the Tutuka unit that tripped yesterday evening.

“Eskom teams are hard at work trying to return these units to service.”

While the Medupi unit that tripped yesterday evening had been successfully returned to service today, the power generation system remained constrained and any additional breakdowns would compromise Eskom’s ability to supply the country through the peak

demand period of 5pm to 9pm.

“This constrained supply situation may persist through the weekend,” Eskom said. “We urge the public’s co-operation in managing demand in order to help us supply the country’s demand through the peak periods.”