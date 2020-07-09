Kwantu Choir goes live for vNAF premiere

The Makhanda Kwantu Choir, Three Years in the Making will hold the premiere for their Virtual National Arts Festival event during a live-streamed performance at 7pm Friday 10 July on their facebook page – http://facebook.com/kwantuchoir

On 2 July, three years ago, this vibrant and colourful ensemble had just completed their first performance as a choir – then named ‘The Cathedral Jazz Ensemble’.

“We wish to take this time reflect, celebrate and appreciate everybody who has been supporting us over the last remarkable three years!” said the choir’s conductor Kutlwano Tshekiso Setchaba Kepadisa.

“Especially to the Grahamstown Cathedral for birthing and guiding and continuously supporting this project.”