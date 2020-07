Call to name SA’s forgotten WWI heroes

A large-scale campaign has been launched, to gather details of black South Africans who served during World War One. The campaign hopes to gather public inputs, to help fill in the missing pieces of these men’s lives who until now have not received any recognition for their sacrifice.

Over the course of the War, thousands of black South Africans enlisted for non-combatant duties serving in various labour units including the Cape Coloured Labour Regiment, Cape Auxiliary Horse Transport, the Military Labour Bureau and the Military Labour Corps.

Unlike the South African Native Labour Contingent, which would serve in Europe and is well known for its connection to the SS Mendi, these men were recruited and served on African soil.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), an organisation that honours 1.7 million men and women of the Commonwealth forces who died in the First and Second World Wars has identified more than 1 600 members of the South African labour units.

Liz Woodfield, Director of Information and Communications for the CWGC commented that more than a century after the War ended, not all the names of those lost from the ranks of the labour units had been recorded in remembrance. “We are looking at changing that, so that they can be honoured by name and their stories told.”

Should one of these names be a close relative or someone you knew in the community they are calling for any surviving members of family or friends to come forward. You can email: info@hwb.co.za or send a SMS with your name and contact details to 40720.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation supports the CWGC on this remembrance project. The Foundation’s CEO Piyushi Kotecha said, “We know that collectively, these labour units made an essential contribution to the British war effort – not by carrying arms, but by feeding and supplying the front lines and keeping armies in the field. The hope is that this project will bring healing and restore the dignity of these fallen and forgotten black South African soldiers.”