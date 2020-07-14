Lego comes to the party for home-based learning



Over the past two weeks CSD staff members, Nolly Shelle, Boniwe Msimango and Vati Shelle have been distributing a total of 1000 DUPLO 6-bricks packs through 25 early childhood development (ECD) centres to more than 600 families. The bricks come with a resource booklet with lots of games and activities which help to foster fine motor skills, and build numeracy and even literacy skills through playful learning. This donation was made possible by Care for Education in collaboration with the LEGO foundation and facilitated by the Circle of Unity Education Cluster, and forms part of the CSDs bigger campaign to support parents and care-givers in their engagement with little ones while ECD centres remain closed. Note: children’s faces blurred in line with Grocott’s Mail’s policy on children and digital publishing. Photo supplied