FOOD AND TREES FOR AFRICA REPORT

Prepared by Nosi Nkwinti

Introduction

Enhancing household food security and wellbeing through promoting Community and Home gardens has been a major concept since national lockdown started. There has been a huge need to increase food production in our communities; home gardens play an integral part of local food systems, even though people do not take gardening seriously. Makhanda community suffer from food insecurity, as a large number of our people rely on food parcels, social grants and loan sharks.

Few people in the informal settlements such as the newly built informal dwellers in Ethembeni and Enkanini are growing their own food; this gesture is promising, as it will improve household food security. As much as we are facing social and health-related threats RUCE has not stopped finding ways to support community groups and community organisations. During Level 5 National Lockdown, issues of desperation began to emerge from the community on our door to door campaigns. It became clear to us that nutrition was to become a growing need.

There are two food groups that have been operating since Lockdown, giving grocery parcels to families weekly. Rhodes University Community Engagement (RUCE) was looking for ways of complementing their work but keeping in mind that families need to return to self-sustainability after COVID 19. To this end, a discussion with Prof Janice Limpson led us to Food & Trees for Africa and together with them, we were able to conceptualise a drive to promote food gardens in Makhanda. We then linked up with our community partner organisations who work the food gardens space (as we believe in systems approaches to community development) and together we have implemented something really special that will have a sizable impact going forward when food insecurity becomes even more of an issue.

Community partners and the Makhanda community, in general, received the seedlings with delight and hands filled with gratefulness. It was a very positive intervention in dark times and has given many hope and motivation to walk through this Pandemic.

Some of the Major Limitations we worked with:

Grahamstown East has a scarcity of water,

Social and Health-related threats

Low levels of resources

Community organizations closing due to COVID – 19 cases (leaving the gardens with no one to look after)

Lack of support from the municipality, to make sure there is no waste dumped close to Community gardens that will be hazardous to the health of gardeners

The Solutions we found to mitigate the risks mentioned

Having a database of all Community/Home Gardens create a WhatsApp group, in order for these gardens

to support each other.

to support each other. On-going support for those who were ready and did receive seedlings

Link them with Assumption Development Centre for additional support

We have had a water harvesting project running this year where we have installed water tanks and

guttering – this linked very well with the projects who received seedlings

guttering – this linked very well with the projects who received seedlings Sharing good practice with the general Makhanda community

List of Organization that received seedlings

1. Umthathi Training project, (15 Home gardens who have received training)

2. Egazini Community Garden

3. Assumption Development Centre (10 Backyard gardens in Ext 10 – also trained and supported)

4. Sodla Sonke Home Gardens

5. Eluxolweni Child and Youth Care Centre

6. Common Grounds – Rhodes University students society who work with school gardens

The criteria used before supplying the gardens

Organization had to have a dedicated person to take care of the garden

Soil was ready for planting when the seedlings arrived

Where the harvest will benefit more than just individuals

Given to only those who were willing to encourage neighbours and members in the community to start their own backyard gardens

Willing to give feedback on how the vegetables are growing – on the WhatsApp group or phoning into RUCE

Conclusion

Community gardens have been pushed in the background when it comes to development in our communities. Food & Trees for Africa has shown that there are ways to uplift communities from poverty and inequalities through reviving community gardens. It is delightful to know that we are part of the process of promoting food security and helping our communities to grow organic vegetables. With hopes that the people who received the seedlings will share their produce with others and promote the narrative of ‘each one teach one’.