Lulama Maseti usually feeds around 200 people a day thanks to donations from local businesses and individuals. She cooks on a three-plate gas stove that has been donated. She cooks Monday to Saturday and dishes up at 9.30am. On Saturday 18 July, Mandela Day, Maseti and her team cooked for 500 people from Extensions 4, 6, 8 and 9 as well as adjacent transit Camp and eNkanini.