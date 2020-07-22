Salem Church celebrates 200 years

By TANYA MACQUILKAN

Since lockdown, with the congregation unable to worship together, Glen Craig who has pastored for many years and now in his 80s, is giving a sermon each morning to our congregation on Whatsapp.

His sermons have gone global via YouTube.

The sermon we include here is so relevant to what we are all going through currently in this pandemic. He speaks of the hard times that our ancestors endured; how we can and will get through this, in trust and in faith.

Glen ministered to Nelson Mandela on Robben Island.

The Salem Church had planned huge celebrations for our 200-year anniversary, but the pandemic means we are not able to do so.

Attached is the YouTube clip of Reverend Craig’s Sermon, for the 200th Anniversary.