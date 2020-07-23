Join Makana Tourism on a virtual adventure

Makana Tourism is set to interact and showcase its best assets with the world on a virtual landscape through the Eastern Cape’s first 3D and interactive virtual expo.

The Eastern Cape Virtual Expo, a first for the country, is sponsored by the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) as a Covid business relief measure.

Visitors attending the tradeshow will be able to get a virtual tour of Makana’s diverse and breath-taking culture, architecture, scenery and wildlife. They will also have the opportunity to do a live chat and interact with the Makana Tourism office.

Makana Tourism will be alongside other tourism brands and more than 250 companies, providing a unique networking opportunity for visitors in their various trades. This 3D game-like platform will also include four massive expo halls, one hall dedicated to Leisure and Tourism in the Eastern Cape, a business seminar packed with Covid-19 geared business and financial advice and 3D, sensory experiences such as a restaurant, coffee bar, fashion parlour and an entertainment stage for musicians and comedians!

Makana Tourism Director, Sue Waugh says this is a great opportunity for the regional tourism sector to get maximum global exposure.

“As Makana Tourism, we are certainly excited to be taking part in this virtual tradeshow that offers such a unique experience. It will provide our tourism members with a competitive edge during this challenging Covid-19 period where they can use the platform to exhibit to a global audience while attracting new tourists to the region.

“I encourage everyone to come and knock on our virtual door, network with other companies, learn as much as they can on their road to economic recovery and take on this adventure with us!” Waugh said.

The initiative is supported by the Border Kei Chamber of Business and Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and powered by Algoa FM and is expecting thousands of visitors from South Africa and countries overseas such as the UK and Germany. Visitors can access the show for free on 23 and 24 July between 8.30am and 5pm by simply downloading an application on the website: www.vertex-hub.com/

Dare to do business differently with the Eastern Cape Virtual Expo. ‘See’ you there!