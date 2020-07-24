Frontline fears as Covid cases rise

Yesterday’s announcement of a R1.6 billion boost to the Eastern Cape Department of Health has come not a moment to soon, as pressure on a dwindling pool of nurses has left some ward staff at Settlers Hospital in Makhanda fearful and exhausted.

Grocott’s Mail has spoken to staff at Settlers Hospital who are almost incapacitated by fear; but also to some who are pragmatic or simply stoic.

“I’m so afraid that I am taking this disease home with me,” said one health worker, exhausted and in tears after filling in shifts for colleagues booked off after testing positive or quarantining.

“We don’t have PPE and management doesn’t tell us which patients have Covid and which don’t,” the health worker said. “Worst of all, they make us come to work even after we have tested positive.”

The quarantine guideline for returning to work after testing positive for Covid has been reduced from 14 days to 10. And according to current protocols, retesting is not carried out at the end of quarantine because a person is considered to be no longer infectious following their quarantine. However, fear of the disease means many want the reassurance of a confirmed negative test.

Grocott’s Mail understands that personal protective equipment (PPE) is controlled through the hospital’s pharmacy and issued on a requirement basis. Management have said they have sufficient stock. The kind of PPE staff receive depends on the degree of contact they have with confirmed positive Covid cases. But many staff are so shaken by the rising number of deaths they are witnessing that they believe they need the near full coverage provided by cover-alls – the so-called moon suits.

“Patients who are Covid and who aren’t are being mixed because of waiting for a test result,” said another health worker. “People even die before their test results are back. That means nurses have had contact with them without knowing that they are positive.”

“People here are dying from this disease and now I’m taking this disease home with me,” said another health worker, in tears.

Another expressed alarm at the re-opening of the former Netcare section.

“Who is going to work in that ward?” they asked. “Already the hospital is short of staff.”

Very tough – but to be expected

A senior health worker acknowledged the fear of colleagues and said, “Yes, nurses are getting sick; yes we are being booked off; yes some patients are dying. But we have protective equipment and although it is a very tough situation, there is nothing untoward or that we should not expect in a pandemic.”

These and other fears came to the fore when nursing staff, cleaners and porters at Settlers demonstrated in front of the hospital’s casualty section on Monday 20 July. Also high among their concerns is a shortage of nursing staff.

Last weekend, as the growing number of Covid-19 cases put additional pressure on the hospital, a section of the 32-bed former private Netcare ward was prepared and opened for patients.

Staff say beds were prepared there to take the overflow caused by a sharp spike in confirmed and suspected Covid cases at the hospital; however, the Department of Health has not confirmed that the ward has or will be officially opened as a Covid treatment facility.

Netcare/Nalithemba last week confirmed that the former private facilities at both Port Alfred and Settlers hospitals were now fully in the hands of the Department of Health. Chairperson of the Ndlambe Joint Operations Committee (JOC) Alroy Taai confirmed that a 10-bed unit at the Port Alfred Hospital was fully operational as a Covid ward. The JOC is a multi-government and NGO forum for managing situations requiring combined action, currently the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Settlers, equipment is a concern. There are unconfirmed reports that life-saving equipment such as ventilators and vital signs monitors are in short supply and/or non operational. Grocott’s Mail has requested information from the DoH about what operational high-care and emergency equipment is available and has not yet received this.

Rising numbers of staff being booked off after testing positive for Covid-19, or on precautionary quarantine means others are having to work extra shifts.

Along with being tired and overworked, some ward staff are simply terrified, as the pandemic hits home.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) representative among a group of nurses, porters and cleaners who gathered in front of the Settlers casualty entrance on Monday declined to speak to Grocott’s Mail; however the union’s Provincial Secretary Khaya Sodidi later confirmed they were demanding answers from management about PPE, nursing staff shortages and Covid protocols.

Sodidi said staff at Settlers were concerned about:

Lack of operational equipment;

PPE – “There is, but it is not enough. They don’t want just aprons, facemasks and goggles, they want moon suits when they are working with Covid patients”;

The growing number of staff who are becoming infected: they blame this on inadequate PPE and also say they are expected to continue working despite having tested positive.

R1.6bn boost for Health in the Eastern Cape

MEC for Finance in the Eastern Cape Mlungisi Mvoko on Thursday 23 July delivered the Province’s Adjustment Budget. This follows the Minister of Finance’s 24 June special adjustment budget that included a R20 billion reprioritisation for provinces with R15bn to Health for Covid-19 intervention, with an additional R11 billion and R9 billion being reprioritised for water and sanitation through conditional grants.

PROVINCIAL ADJUSTMENT FOR COVID-19 AS PER MEC MVOKO, 23 JULY 2020

HEALTH AND FRONTLINE SERVICES – R1.681bn (of R2.6bn)

• R840 million for Field Hospitals/ Infrastructure/ Operating Costs – “this included the maintenance of quarantined and isolation sites done by the Department of Public Works”;

• R461m for PPE and Consumables – “this should be enough to sustain the health officials for the duration of the Covid period”;

• R175 million for 5 400 Community Health Workers;

• R173 million for ventilators for 240 intensive care unit (ICU) beds;

• R17 million for 171 enrolled nurses and nursing assistants for 12 months in additional to the 822 in which was allocated in the emergency funding ; and

• R12 million for Cuban Medical Brigade personnel.

Note: Grocott’s Mail requested a response to questions about equipment, staffing, Covid-19 protocols and psychosocial support for staff at Settlers Hospital. We had not yet received this by the time of publishing and will include it here when we do.