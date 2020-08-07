Little rain in the catchment

Rain that fell over parts of the Eastern Cape was mainly confined to the coastal belt and adjacent interior, says Garth Sampson of the South African Weather Service’s Port Elizabeth office.
The best figure was recorded at the PE Airport, with 33mm measured.
The catchment area measured had very little rain, with the best figure recorded at Joubertina at 5mm.
|Station Names
|5
|6
|Nelson Mandela Bay
|AWOS
|Port Elizabeth Airport
|12.8
|33.4
|ARS
|3rd Ave Dip
|6.0
|*
|ARS
|Blue Horizon Bay
|0.2
|7.0
|ARS
|Chetty
|NIL
|6.4
|AWS
|Coega
|NIL
|5.8
|AWSH
|Fettes Road
|2.4
|27.6
|ARS
|Flower Reserve
|NIL
|2.6
|AWSH
|Motherwell
|NIL
|*
|ARS
|Riverstone Bridge
|6.6
|18.8
|ARS
|St Albans
|2.2
|6.4
|AWS
|Uitenhage
|NIL
|0.0
|MAN
|Woodridge
|0.1
|1.4
|Catchment
|AWS
|Joubertina
|NIL
|5.2
|ARS
|Kareedouw
|1.8
|0.4
|Man
|Kareedouw
|5.0
|*
|Man
|Kouga Dam
|NIL
|0.0
|AWS
|Patensie
|NIL
|0.2
|Other Towns
|AWS
|Addo
|NIL
|1.2
|AWS
|Bisho/KWT
|NIL
|2.8
|AWS
|Cape St Francis
|12.4
|13.6
|AWS
|Cradock
|NIL
|NIL
|AWS
|East London
|0.2
|4.6
|AWS
|Fort Beaufort
|NIL
|1.8
|AWS
|George
|2.5
|2.2
|AWS
|Graaff Reinet
|NIL
|1.6
|AWS
|Grahamstown
|NIL
|6.0
|AWS
|Henry`s Flats
|NIL
|NIL
|AWS
|Joubertina
|0.2
|5.2
|AWS
|Mossel Bay
|4.6
|1.0
|AWS
|Mthatha
|NIL
|NIL
|AWS
|Plettenberg bay
|31.4
|12.6
|AWS
|Port Alfred
|6.6
|5.2
|AWS
|Queenstown
|NIL
|NIL
