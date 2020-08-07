Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Clouds and wind turbines on Makhanda's horizon. Photo: Alex Oosthuizen

Little rain in the catchment

NEWS

Rain that fell over parts of the Eastern Cape was mainly confined to the coastal belt and adjacent interior, says Garth Sampson of the South African Weather Service’s Port Elizabeth office.

The best figure was recorded at the PE Airport, with 33mm measured.

The catchment area measured had very little rain, with the best figure recorded at Joubertina at 5mm.

Station Names 5 6
Nelson Mandela Bay
AWOS Port Elizabeth Airport 12.8 33.4
ARS 3rd Ave Dip 6.0 *
ARS Blue Horizon Bay 0.2 7.0
ARS Chetty NIL 6.4
AWS Coega NIL 5.8
AWSH Fettes Road 2.4 27.6
ARS Flower Reserve NIL 2.6
AWSH Motherwell NIL *
ARS Riverstone Bridge 6.6 18.8
ARS St Albans 2.2 6.4
AWS Uitenhage NIL 0.0
MAN Woodridge 0.1 1.4
Catchment
AWS Joubertina NIL 5.2
ARS Kareedouw 1.8 0.4
Man Kareedouw 5.0 *
Man Kouga Dam NIL 0.0
AWS Patensie NIL 0.2
Other Towns
AWS Addo NIL 1.2
AWS Bisho/KWT NIL 2.8
AWS Cape St Francis 12.4 13.6
AWS Cradock NIL NIL
AWS East London 0.2 4.6
AWS Fort Beaufort NIL 1.8
AWS George 2.5 2.2
AWS Graaff Reinet NIL 1.6
AWS Grahamstown NIL 6.0
AWS Henry`s Flats NIL NIL
AWS Joubertina 0.2 5.2
AWS Mossel Bay 4.6 1.0
AWS Mthatha NIL NIL
AWS Plettenberg bay 31.4 12.6
AWS Port Alfred 6.6 5.2
AWS Queenstown NIL NIL
