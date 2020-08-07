Ntsika bathroom project well under way

By BELINDA TUDGE

Building work is well under way at Ntsika Secondary School in Makhanda, following receipt of all local and international funding for the Rotary Club of Grahamstown’s Global Grant application.

Targeting water and sanitation, one of Rotary International’s areas of focus, the project will connect the school’s sewage to the municipal mains, totally upgrade all learners’ and staff ablution blocks, create a scullery block and secure water supply in a drought stricken area with irregular municipal water supply. Broken guttering and down pipes are being replaced to enable rainwater harvesting; four 10 000-litre water tanks are being installed and all

ablution blocks will sport tiled walls, more hygienic and easier to keep clean than current painted walls.

The plumbing work is advancing well with the team having completed five ablution blocks and the sewage has been connected to the municipal mains. Wall tiling, although well worth the extra time and money, and the brief closure of the school due to a positive Covid-19 test, will slow down the project completion date which is now expected to be November 2020.