SARS brings the tax season forward by a month

A local tax practitioner says taxpayers shouldn’t be lulled into leaving their assessments in the hands of SARS. This comes as the tax and customs collecting agency announced during a media briefing on the 30th of July 2020 that was addressed by its commissioner, Edward Keiswetter. The SARS commissioner was delighted about having been able to open the tax season a month early. According to an announcement made earlier in May 2020, the tax season for individuals was scheduled to start on the 1st of September 2020 and was gazetted as such. The tax-collecting agency on Thursday announced that the tax season will now commence in August. In fact, by 7 am on Thursday 62300 tax returns had been filed, thus the tax season was effectively opened. 12% of the returns filed had been flagged for audit and 88% were assessed. These returns were filed through a relatively new method, called Auto Assessment. This method had been piloted in the 2019 individuals filing season, for taxpayers with a taxable income of less than R500 000.

What is the auto assessment?

Auto assessment is a method of filing a return, by which SARS collects information from third parties, such as your employer, banks, medical aid provider, and pension funds amongst others and puts this information together and prepares a return, and calculates the outcome (the assessment) for the taxpayer, which indicates whether a refund is due to the taxpayer or if money is due to SARS. All that the taxpayer has to do is to accept that assessment that was done automatically by the system (Auto assessment) and his tax return will be filed and the taxpayer would have fulfilled his obligation of filing a tax return. This acceptance can be done within 3seconds according to SARS. The automatic assessment does not absolve the taxpayer from the responsibility of ensuring that the return that is filed is accurate.

How does it work?

Once a return has been prepared, SARS would send an SMS to taxpayers, to the cell phone number registered with them, informing the taxpayer that they have been auto assessed and indicating the outcome of that auto assessment. The SMS contains a link to the taxpayer’s e-filing profile, which can be opened on SARS e-filing (the web) of the SARS MobiApp (Mobile app available on and iOS). Once the profile is opened in either of the platforms, the taxpayer can view the information contained in the return, if the taxpayer agrees with the information, they can then press “Accept” and the return will be filed. Should the taxpayer not agree with the information contained in the return, whether due to additional income that they wish to declare or additional tax-deductible expenses, or information affecting their tax credits such additional medical expenses, they have the option to “Edit” the return and put the additional information, once they are done with inputting the additional information, the taxpayer can file the return. A negative figure in the SMS means that the taxpayer will receive a refund, while a positive figure indicates that the taxpayer owes SARS and must make arrangements to make payments. SARS has committed to paying any returns that are due within 72hours.

What if I do not receive the SMS or the third party information is wrong?

There are many reasons why you may not receive an SMS, one of them would be, and that you changed your cell phone number that you initially registered with at SARS, but never informed SARS. Another reason could be that your return is complex and does not meet the criteria for auto assessment. It is therefore important to ensure that all your information is updated at SARS. It may happen that your employer has not filed your employee’s tax (Pay as You Earn) information with SARS; this will mean that your experience will not be as smooth, with the auto assessment. The commissioner encouraged employees to hold their employers accountable by ensuring that they file in time and to furnish them with their IRP5 certificates. To date, 57% of employers had filed their returns and 20% of those employers submitted late.

To improve their experience, SARS encourages taxpayers to take care of information hygiene measures by:

Ensuring that bank details are in order

Tax accounts are in order (Outstanding returns filed and outstanding debts paid)

Demographic information is accurate

The taxpayers have, according to SARS a window period of the month of August to resolve the data hygiene issues.

The tax collector plans to issue 3.1 million auto assessment SMSs to taxpayers in August.

Fake SMSs:

Criminal elements have been detected amid this drive by SARS, speaking on Morning Live on Friday the commissioner indicated that they have become aware of fake SMSs doing rounds. “We became aware of a fake SMS, we would ask taxpayers to have a careful read at the SMS they receive”. He pointed taxpayers to the correct SARS website which is www.sars.gov.za

Important dates:

1 September 2020 to 22 October 2020 – Manual filing of tax returns (This can be done as SARS offices by appointment only) and it is highly discouraged by SARS due to the dangers associated with COVID 19

1 September 2020 to 16 November 2020 – Filing online via SARS e-filing or SARS MobiAPP

Provisional taxpayers have up to the 29th of January 2021 to file their returns.

Beefed up system:

Commissioner Kieswetter warned taxpayers that they have beefed up their system to detect non-compliance and that SARS will act even more decisively against any attempts of defrauding the system. Amongst the methods that taxpayers were using, to defraud the system, disability claims and dental losses, business losses, such as claiming rental losses against rental income and pay you earn credits.

Whilst the move by SARS is a commendable and an innovative one, it may not be as smooth sailing as anticipated warns Candice Mullins, managing director at the Gramahstown –based consulting firm The Tax House.“SARS eFiling is an independent entity and merely interfaces with the SARS “core” and so the potential for errors occurring always remains a possibility she noted in a newsletter sent to the firm’s clients. The firm advised its clients to not simply accept the SARS Auto Assessment but ensure that it is reviewed so that the correct refund or payment is calculated.

With the launch of auto assessment, and It does not seem that SARS will be dispatching its mobile tax units smaller towns like Makhanda due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID 19. Grocott’s Mail attempted to confirm with the SARS spokesperson, Siphithi Sibeko, but no response had been received by the time of publication. This story will be updated as and when a response is received.

Taxpayers can contact taxpayers by calling their contact centre on 0800 007277 or visiting its website: www.sars.gov.za