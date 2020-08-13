Laughter, stories and chocolate

Dufnie Johanna de Korte

22 July 1927 to 19 July 2020

We lost my mum, our Ouma, Ou-ouma, or just Dufnie to many friends from Covid19 three days before her 93rd birthday.

She was a devoted Christian; her big treat was the walk to the Dutch Reformed Church with a group of friends on a sunny Sunday morning. Thank you Ds Strauss de Jager for making her place of worship such

a special, welcome place and that you provided Christian closure with family and friends on her memorial service. That was what she would have wanted; maybe not limited to Zoom.

My mother was a loyal cricket and rugby supporter; laughed a lot, loved to tell stories to her children and grandchildren and made music and chocolates a permanent feature in our lives.

Thank you mummy for leaving such a wonderful legacy to all who knew you. You leave an empty place which we will fill with happy memories.

I also want to thank the management and staff of Brookshaw for taking care of her for the last 14 years; Drs Berenisco and Oosthuizen, who provided medical attention at Brookshaw on weekends and many other times, Wallace Pharmacy that was always there to help when needed, Mrs Sonneman who did my mum’s hair.

To my daughters, son-in-law and other family and friends who were always willing to phone, visit and assist to make her life easier – I thank you from my heart.