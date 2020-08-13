Progress on school toilets project

By BELINDA TUDGE

Latest photos of the Global Grant project at Ntsika Secondary School, Grahamstown/ Makhanda. Well done to all the Rotarians involved, especially Andy Long and Budgie Vassilliou for managing this on the ground and Gavin Keeton for keeping the donors up to date.

Two ablution blocks will be ready for inspection this week, the guttering and water tanks are 99% complete and the staff shower and toilet almost finished. Quoting our longest serving Rotarian, Geoff Antrobus, “This will make a difference to young people’s lives for years to come.”