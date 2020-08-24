Car crashes into water-pipe repair hole

By JULIAN JACOBS

A young woman was left shaken but appeared to be without serious injury after she drove into a three-metre-wide hole in Fitzroy Street shortly before 8am on Thursday 20 August. Shocked commuters stopped to photograph the extraordinary sight of the vehicle upended in the hole left by repairs to broken water pipes. Two ambulances arrived; however, the driver declined assistance. A request for comment from Makana Municipality was not responded to. Late yesterday afternoon, residents in the area reported that a team appeared to be preparing to repair the pipe and fill the hole. Photos: Julian Jacobs and Sue Maclennan