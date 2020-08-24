Pothole fixers on call

(Clockwise from back left) Michael Tyelbooi, Nkosinathi Feni, Promise Songcata and Songezo Songcata are pothole repair specialists, ‘Fixiole’. Here they are in Dundas Street on Monday 17 August after repairs there funded by businesses in the area. The Makhanda based enterprise buys locally manufactured coldtar and slurry and use 100% local workers to repair roads and pavements. They also sell the sealer direct to DIYers.

‘Sponsor your street, suburb or just in front of your property,’ says owner Promise Songcata. ‘We will come and do a complete job.’ Songcata says they work in partnership with Makana Revive and that the business was started in response to potholes, dangerous pavements and deteriorating roads in the town. You can call him for a quotation at 079 070 5112.

Photo: Sue Maclennan