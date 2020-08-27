Wall of remembrance

TYSON DYAKALA
28 November 1949 – 16 July 2020
GLADYS DYAKALA
10 June 1956 – 11 July 2020
You weren’t just our parents and grandparents, you were our best friends. When we needed your help, you gave us more than we could ever pay back. We are so lucky that of all the people in the world, we had you. You will always be in our hearts and thoughts and we will continue where you left off. Thank you for your unconditional love.
Rest in peace, Mcenge Zulu Dlangamandla and Masiduli Mahintsabe Hlabilawu.
We buried my grandparents on 21 July 2020.
Norah Lindisa Dyakala
11 May 1967 – 5 July 2020
Norah was the eldest daughter of Tyson and Gladys Dyakala. She was a peaceful soul who loved everyone and never had an issue with anyone. She loved making jokes and seeing everyone happy and laughing. She was so caring and kind that everyone would feel comfortable around her, and she always had a smile on her face. Our family buried her on 9 July 2020.