First day back support from Confucius

Dexue Liu (Head of Chinese Department and Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute; Manie Cronjé (Principal) and Li Zang (Lecturer in Chinese Studies) outisde Good Shepherd Primary. The Institute donated a thermometer and a box of disposable masks to the school as it prepared to welcome back learners after more than five months. ‘We are grateful for this generous donation,’ said Principal Manie Cronje. ‘The Confucius Institute is an integral stakeholder in our school, as they are teaching Chinese to our learners from grades 4-7.’ Photo: Supplied